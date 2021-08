It appears things are good between Floyd Mayweather and his ex-girlfriend, Gallienne Nabila because the two got nice and cozy while going on a stroll in Manhattan. Either Floyd Mayweather and Gallienne Nabila show how ex-lovers can still be friends after the romance ends, or the boxing icon will have some explaining to do with his girlfriend, Anna Monroe, when he gets back to Vegas. Floyd, 44, and Gallienne, 25, took a stroll through the streets of New York City on Tuesday (Jul 20.) During the walk, Floyd draped his arm around the Instagram model. Floyd sported a Louis Vuitton jacket and a trio of diamond-encrusted necklaces. Gallienne wore a snakeskin top…while also sporting a giant rock around her engagement finger.