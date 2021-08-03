Cancel
New York City, NY

Coronavirus Updates: Average number of cases exceeds last summer's peak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zd2PQ_0bGHzjIb00 It's come a month late, but the U.S. has hit President Biden's goal of at least partially vaccinating 70% of all American adults.

But some doctors worry it is too late as some hospitals are running out of ICU beds.

The average number of U.S. daily cases last week topped 72,000. That's more than the peak of last summer's COVID surge when there was no vaccine.

Texas and Florida account for one-third of the country's infections

In Austin, just 10 ICU beds remain for a population of over 2 million.

Here are more of today's headlines:

NYC proof of vaccine

Mayor de Blasio is expected to announce a new proof of vaccination requirement for most indoor events in the city. Dining at restaurants, working out at a gym, attending a movie or play will all require proof of vaccination starting later this month. Enforcement will begin in mid-September, to coincide with the return of children to schools.

Northwell Health vaccine, testing mandate

In a notable shift from just last week, New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, Northwell Health, will now require all employees to get the COVID vaccine or face regular testing
. Employees who are not fully vaccinated by August 16 will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

Nassau County traveling vaccine program

Nassau County is expected to announce a new traveling vaccination program , in hopes of increasing vaccinations. County Executive Laura Curran says the program will allow the Department of Health to travel to businesses, restaurants, shops, and more.

Home Depot, Lowe's mask policies

Home Depot is once again "asking customers" to wear masks in its stores nationwide and Lowe's is "encouraging customers" to wear masks -- saying free masks will be available to any shopper who needs one.

Equinox, SoulCycle to require proof of vaccination

Equinox announced Monday it will require all members, employees and riders at its Equinox clubs, SoulCylce Studios and officers in NYC
to be vaccinated .

The company said people have until early September to comply.

New York's largest health care provider requiring vaccines or testing

In a notable shift from just last week New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, Northwell Health, will now require all employees to get the COVID vaccine, or face regular testing.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated by August 16 -- exactly two weeks from Monday -- will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

Those who fail to get tested "in a timely manner" will face disciplinary action, including termination, a spokesperson tells ABC.

NJ heath care workers vaccine mandate

Governor Murphy announced all employees in certain health care facilities and other high-risk congregate settings are required to complete a full vaccination course or undergo regular testing at a minimum of once to twice each week. The mandate begins on September 7.

NYC issues 'strong recommendation' for indoor masks

For the first time New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recommended Monday vaccinated people wear a mask in crowded indoor settings but he stopped short of making the new CDC masking guidance mandatory in the city. "We want to strongly recommend that people wear a mask in indoor settings even if you're vaccinated," de Blasio said.

Israel rolls out Pfizer 3rd dose testing

Israel has rolled out its third dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for people over the age of 60. Dozens of people got dose number three in Tel Aviv on Sunday. Each person who got the booster shot had their second Pfizer shot at least five months ago. The plan to administer a third vaccine dose was announced last week. A panel of pandemic experts suggested a third shot was needed because the vaccine's effectiveness has appeared to wane as the delta variant spreads across the world.

Staten Island concert venue changed

The venue for New York City's Homecoming concert on Staten Island is being moved to Midland Beach, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. Organizers say the larger venue will better accommodate anticipated crowds. Lineups for each of the outer borough concerts
were announced last week.

MTA to adopt similar vaccine requirements as NYS workers

Subway, bus and commuter rail workers, along with airport workers, must be vaccinated starting Labor Day or face a weekly test, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. The MTA and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which controls JFK, LGA and EWR, have adopted the same policy the state has for its public sector employees in requiring either a vaccine or a weekly proof of a negative test.

Father of 5 who was waiting out COVID vaccine dies from the virus

Just a couple weeks ago, life was great for Jessica DuPreez. She was on vacation with her fiancé and their five kids. They were happy, healthy and enjoying life. Now they're in tears. DuPreez's 39-year-old fiancé, Michael Freedy, is dead . While on vacation, Freedy forgot to put on sunscreen. His sunburn was so bad he went to the emergency room. That's where he got a COVID-19 test that came back positive.

"He is only 39. Our babies now don't have a dad," DuPreez said.

Evictions expected to spike as pandemic moratorium ends

Evictions, which have mostly been on pause during the pandemic, were expected to ramp up Monday after the Biden administration allowed the federal moratorium to expire over the weekend and Congress was unable to do anything to extend it. Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium could result in millions of people being evicted. But most expect the wave of evictions to build slowly over the coming weeks and months as the bureaucracy of removing people from their homes restarts. On Sunday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the moratorium, calling it a "moral imperative" to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

Wife encourages others to get vaccine after husband's COVID battle prompted double lung transplant

With the highly contagious Delta variant spreading across the country, hospital officials say they continue to see more patients, but one family is making it their mission to encourage others to get vaccinated . After six months, and a long battle against COVID-19, Rogelio Avila is set to return home. His wife said it all started back in February. The Avila family was among the many Houstonians snuggled inside after losing power during the February storm. That's when Sandra Avila said she started feeling sick. Things unfortunately didn't get better.

"I told my husband, 'Something is not right' because my chest is hurting," Sandra said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

