Where is Julie Rodgers Now?
Netflix’s ‘Pray Away’ is an incredibly emotional and powerful documentary film that traces the history of conversion therapy with the help of regretful leaders of the “ex-gay” organization known as Exodus International. One of the title cards asserted, “all major medical and mental health associations have denounced the practice [of this form of ‘treatment’] as harmful.” Yet, as we see, it took the executives and survivors a while to comprehend the same. But most of them, especially Julie Rodgers, have since moved on to do better. So now, let’s find out more about her, shall we?thecinemaholic.com
Comments / 0