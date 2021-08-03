Police say KC area toddler killed after finding gun in home
Police in suburban Kansas City say a toddler has died after finding an unsecured gun inside a home. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday night in Independence. First responders arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the home to find a 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The child's name was not immediately released. The Jackson County prosecutor’s office and police are working together to determine whether any charges will be filed.www.audacy.com
