Justin Gaethje says he’s eager to fight Michael Chandler as he doesn’t like the former Bellator lightweight champion. Gaethje and Chandler are scheduled to face one another on November 6 at UFC 268. It’s a highly-anticipated fight at lightweight where the winner could earn a title shot. For Gaethje, however, he says he’s ecstatic for the fight as it’s been a while since he fought someone he doesn’t like.