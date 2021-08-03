Cancel
Motorsports

Ferrari forced to write off Leclerc's F1 engine after Hungary crash

By Jonathan Noble
Autosport Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monegasque driver was collected by his out-of-control Aston Martin rival at the apex of the first corner, when Stroll braked too late and took to the grass in the damp conditions. The collision badly damaged Leclerc's car and was enough to pitch him out of the grand prix at...

