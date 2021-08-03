Thousands left stranded after airlines canceled, delayed more than 2,000 flights

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Thousands were left stranded across the country after airlines canceled or delayed more than 2,000 flights on Monday.

One of the worst sites was from inside San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Video showed long lines and no crews in sight after Spirit Airlines canceled the flights.

Spirit chalked up the cancellations to an “operational challenge.”

The company canceled or delayed 67 percent of Monday’s flights.

That doesn’t even compare to American Airlines, which delayed or canceled 1,473 flights.

“That is not fair for the people,” said Ramon Chacon, who’s visiting Southwest Florida from Lima, Peru.

He said his Chicago-bound American Airlines flight was delayed at least three hours.

The company said their flights were delayed following weather from their major hub at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

“You can refund or you have to wait,” he said.

One flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport didn’t even have a pilot, according to a passenger.

“They reassured us that there was someone coming,” said Doreen Richardson of Naples. “Then I found out there was no captain.”

So why are all these planes sitting here at the terminal? Our flight industry experts say the answer is really quite simple: there are not enough pilots to put them in the sky.

“During COVID, a lot of the pilots, and I know many of them, have decided to retire,” said Pete Trabucco, who’s a pilot, airline expert and published author.

We all know about shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this shortage was years in the making.

Pilots are retiring with not enough training.

“There’s a lot in the funnel right now for people that are doing that,” said Trabucco. “Is it going to be enough? Probably not.”

Chris Higgins is a former commercial pilot and now flies private jets and also runs several Western Pennsylvania flight schools.

He said that the industry needed 20,000 pilots, but that number is now much higher.

“We were told initially it was 27,000. Then CAE said it was 40,000. Then Boeing said it was 50,000. Emirates Airlines just came out and said they think it’s close to 70,000,” said Higgins. “We couldn’t even train 27,000 pilots. I’m not sure where we’re going to find the training aircraft, the instructors, or the time to build an industry that needs 70,000.”

Making things temporarily worse, pilots furloughed during the pandemic have to be re-trained, which could take up to three months longer per pilot.

This happens as the TSA screened a post-pandemic passenger record on Sunday.

“This issue will extend into next spring,” said Higgins. “I guarantee you it will not get better, it will actually get worse.”

Meaning if you’re looking for a new job, there’s never been a better time to become a pilot.

“We need you to fly our planes,” he said. “The pilot shortage will turn from a shortage into a crisis.”