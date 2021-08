There aren't any PGA Tour event being played this week for the first time this year. That's because golf is a sport at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will be played this week while the rest of the golf world is put on pause. This is just the second golf competition at an Olympic Games since 1904 and the first-ever appearance for the sport during an Olympics held in Asia (the three previous instances happened in Europe, North America and South America). The men's field this week is not the best we'll see this season, but there is still plenty of intrigue and storylines heading into four days at Kasumigaseki Country Club.