You Can Now Buy That Touch ID Magic Keyboard Separately

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Touch ID Magic Keyboard that Apple introduced with the M1 iMac can now be purchased as a separate accessory. However, it’s only available in silver and not the colorful options you get with the M1 iMac. Apple’s Touch ID Magic Keyboard. There are two versions available:. Magic Keyboard with...

#Touch Id#Magic Keyboard#Macos
