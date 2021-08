For many people, travel can be an anxiety-inducing experience. More than 55% of travelers said air travel was more stressful than going to work before the coronavirus pandemic, which put a halt on all international flights last year. And then, the entire tourism industry came to a standstill, with most nations being forced into quarantine due to fears over contagious disease. Some have been too scared or anxious about traveling for well over 12 months now as they’ve never left home since that time!