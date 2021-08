In July 2021, Dewan revealed that she was blown away by Kazee after seeing him in Once nine years before. They even waited by the stage door after the show. “We cried our eyes out and fell in love with the show — in particular, the lead actor, Steve Kazee,” Dewan told The Knot. “We thought he was just so talented. And funnily enough, my mom had the biggest crush — she couldn’t stop saying, ‘He’s the cutest, so sensitive, so handsome.’ She just kept going on and on.”