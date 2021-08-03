Cancel
Falcons worked out WR Jonathan Adams, three punters Monday before signing Cameron Nizialek

By Evan Birchfield
The Falcoholic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraining camp is officially underway as we quickly approach the start of the 2021 NFL regular season. With that, you can expect to always see team’s trying out free agents to see if they can add competition to the roster. On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons reportedly brought in wide receiver...

