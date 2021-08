The Devel family migrates to Minnesota from Vegas. Chris Devel realizes the value of life in a small town after being away from it for more than two decades. “I grew up in a town about seven or eight miles north of Marshall,” Devel said. “I left for Vegas three days after I graduated high school. I became a cop out there. I was a motorcycle cop. It was crazy. It was tough. With everything that was going on, my family and I just realized it was time to leave.”