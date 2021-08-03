LPL 2021 Summer Split Week 9.2 Preview

Tuesday is time for LPL Summer 2021, with two games scheduled, In this article, we will provide you our prediction of Edward Gaming vs Victory Five. Our next focus will be on the LPL where EDward Gaming takes on Victory Five. Edward is known to be one of the most consistent teams in the Chinese region and they continue to deliver on the expectations. Since coming into Week 8, the team currently occupies the top place in the LPL with a 10-3. However, they have recently declined since two out of the three defeats were in the last week.