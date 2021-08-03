Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

LPL 2021 Summer Split Week 9.2 Preview

By JJ Fonseca
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The second part of the Summer Split’s final week is here. Over the weekend, all the playoff spots got locked in, minus the tenth place. Top and JD Gaming will fight to see who will go to playoffs and whose season ends this weekend. While Top Esports did make into the top four in spring, they finished in fourth, and the Summer Split gives significantly more points than spring does. However, the final matches are just as important, as placements within the playoffs is crucial for skipping rounds. Here is a preview of the final matches of the round-robin of the 2021 LPL summer.

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bilibili Gaming#Lgd Gaming#Invictus Gaming#The Summer Split#Jd Gaming#Rng#Team World Elite#Thundertalk Gaming#Suning#Tt#Fpx#Lgd#Lng#Edg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesthewatchdogonline.com

League of Legends: North America’s Summer Split

Ever since the Summer Split started for the League of Legends Championship Series in North America, it’s been hard to attribute power levels to the 10 teams. Cloud9, the Spring champions and representatives at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational tournament, have faltered. Evil Geniuses have hit their stride. FlyQuest, who swapped all five of their players out mid-way through the Summer Split, are out to spoil everyone else’s season. Who is still good? Who needs to make major changes? This is how the LCS teams stack up against each other.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

100 Thieves, TSM keep pace in LCS Summer Split

100 Thieves maintained their one-game lead atop the League Championship Series Summer Split standings with a victory on Saturday. 100 Thieves (28-13), playing on blue, needed 42 minutes to see of last-place Counter Logic Gaming (11-30). Second-place TSM (27-14) kept pace with a 30-minute win on red over Golden Guardians...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Jiizuke, Licorice, and Revenge lead LCS in solo kills heading into last week of 2021 Summer Split

A one-vs-one battle in League of Legends can be one of the most exciting plays on Summoner’s Rift—and even more so in professional play. In North America, LCS players have been getting into some scraps in their games, with Evil Geniuses’ mid laner Jiizuke, Golden Guardians’ top laner Licorice, and Immortals’ top laner Revenge leading the league in solo kills this season.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

TSM’s map control secures win against Cloud9 in 2021 LCS Summer Split week 8

Very few games of League of Legends lack game-defining teamfights, and this battle between TSM and Cloud9 in the LCS Summer Split was full of them. TSM finished week eight with a battle-heavy match against C9 and earned their second victory of the weekend, tying with 100 Thieves for first place in the standings. C9 built a slight lead in the mid-game and pushed TSM to their limits but were ultimately unable to overcome TSM’s map control.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

TSM grab share of first with win at LCS Summer Split

TSM pulled into a tie for first place with a win Sunday in the final day of Week 8 action at the League Championship Series Summer Split. Playing on blue, TSM (28-14) took 43 minutes to defeat Cloud9 (26-16), which fell into a third-place tie with the loss. With the...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

FlyQuest change lineup ahead of LCS Summer Split's final week

FlyQuest, in a tight race for a spot in the League Championship Series Summer Split playoff, are changing their lineup ahead of the final week of regular-season action. Jungler Brandon Joel "Josedeodo" Villegas of Argentina and mid-laner Cristian "Palafox" Palafox of the United States will be back in action, replacing jungler Hoangan "Nxi" Dinh of the United States and mid-laner Stephen "Triple" Li of Australia.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Gen.G beat KT Rolster in Burdol’s debut in week 8 of 2021 LCK Summer Split

Gen.G took down KT Rolster in a quick 2-0 series today in top laner Burdol’s debut in the 2021 LCK Summer Split. The move to bring Burdol into the starting lineup came as a bit of a surprise to Gen.G’s fans, but it wasn’t completely unexpected after their disappointing performance in the past couple of series. Gen.G went from being the leader in the LCK standings to second place quickly after losing two series in a row. It’s unclear what the plan is for Gen.G going forward regarding their starting top laner with only a handful of matches left in the regular season. Even if Burdol manages to perform well on an individual level, it’s unclear how he’ll do when Gen.G face a more difficult opponent.
Video Gamestopbettingesports.com

LOL LPL Summer Edward Gaming vs Victory Five prediction

Tuesday is time for LPL Summer 2021, with two games scheduled, In this article, we will provide you our prediction of Edward Gaming vs Victory Five. Our next focus will be on the LPL where EDward Gaming takes on Victory Five. Edward is known to be one of the most consistent teams in the Chinese region and they continue to deliver on the expectations. Since coming into Week 8, the team currently occupies the top place in the LPL with a 10-3. However, they have recently declined since two out of the three defeats were in the last week.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Every team qualified for the 2021 LPL Summer Playoffs

The 2021 League of Legends Pro League Summer Split is nearing its end and the post-season picture is starting to take shape. So far, two teams have qualified for the 2021 LPL Summer Playoffs. EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix are currently tied for 1st place with records of 10-3, and of the 17 teams competing in the LPL, are the first two squads to punch their respective post-season tickets.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

RNG beat ThunderTalk Gaming in Yuekai’s debut, extend win streak to 7 series in 2021 LPL Summer Split

Royal Never Give Up took down ThunderTalk Gaming in a clean 2-0 sweep in week 8 of the 2021 LPL Summer Split. With this victory, RNG climbed to sixth place in the standings and extended their win streak to seven series after a disappointing start to the split. The MVP votes were picked up by Ming and Xiaohu. The support player played Rakan in the first match and roamed around the map to help his team, securing kills left and right against his opponents who kept disrespecting the roaming support. Xiaohu played Kennen in the second match and was a force to be reckoned with. After winning his lane, he grouped and destroyed the TT roster in teamfights with a combination of Flash and his ultimate. He finished the match with a KDA of 6/1/3 after his strong performance.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

FPX sweep JDG, help Team WE and BLG lock in 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs

FunPlus Phoenix swept JDG in a clean 2-0 series today, helping two teams lock in their 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs. With this victory, both Team WE and Bilibili Gaming locked in their playoff spots after a superb season, and both teams will have a chance at winning this split’s LPL title and a spot at the 2021 League of Legends world championship. FPX, on the other hand, maintained their second place in the standings and is one series win away from overtaking EDward Gaming.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are the matchups for the 2021 LCS Summer Split playoffs

After a lengthy 45-game regular season that kicked off all the way back in February, the 2021 LCS playoff bracket is finally set. The top eight teams in North America are set to compete in the postseason, with only one squad emerging as the LCS champion. Plus, the top three teams in the LCS playoffs will advance to the international stage, where a berth at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship in China awaits them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy