LPL 2021 Summer Split Week 9.2 Preview
The second part of the Summer Split’s final week is here. Over the weekend, all the playoff spots got locked in, minus the tenth place. Top and JD Gaming will fight to see who will go to playoffs and whose season ends this weekend. While Top Esports did make into the top four in spring, they finished in fourth, and the Summer Split gives significantly more points than spring does. However, the final matches are just as important, as placements within the playoffs is crucial for skipping rounds. Here is a preview of the final matches of the round-robin of the 2021 LPL summer.thegamehaus.com
