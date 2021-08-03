Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Glen Tullman Explains Aim to Use Digital to Cut Costs for Employers and Consumers

By Analysis
healthleadersmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Allscripts CEO and Livongo founder now heads Transcarent, touted as a comprehensive platform for employees of self-insured employers. Glen Tullman is a serial entrepreneur in the digital healthcare business. After leaving the CEO's position at Allscripts in 2012, he founded Livongo, a diabetes monitoring and remote monitoring company acquired...

www.healthleadersmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Tullman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Digital Health#Allscripts#Healthleaders#Jpmorgan Chase#Haven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Businessaithority.com

Uber Health and ModivCare Announce Partnership, Boldly Aiming to Tackle Barriers to Healthcare Nationwide

One of Uber’s Largest Enterprise Deals to-Date, the Partnership Is Designed to Enable Greater Access to Care across the Country. Uber Health and ModivCare, a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, announced a nationwide partnership aimed at removing barriers to care at-scale, specifically for On-Demand Rides in underserved communities. The partnership, which enables national collaboration, offers a suite of integrated supportive care and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) solutions for public and private payers and 30 million patients served by ModivCare nationwide – including many Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members. In one of Uber’s largest and most dynamic enterprise relationships – this partnership is expected to enable greater access to care, help reduce costs across the continuum of care, and streamline population health management, thereby leading to improved patient outcomes in the U.S.
Healthhimss.org

Technology and the Cost-of-Care Convergence

If the last 18 months has taught us anything, it’s that our industry, our people, are more committed and more resilient than we ever knew. And while we are still working through some of our biggest business and clinical challenges, we must remember that there are many opportunities ahead. One...
Healthpulse2.com

Consumer Medicare Navigation Platform Company Connie Health Raises $13 Million

Connie Health recently announced it raised $13 million in Series A funding. These are the details. Connie Health – a tech-enabled consumer Medicare navigation platform helping Americans make more informed health and financial choices – recently announced a $13 million Series A round and begins operations in its second state: Texas. The Series A funding round comes just 4 months after the company began serving the public in Arizona and was led by Khosla Ventures and Pitango Healthtech. The funding round follows the company’s $3 million seed round in January 2020 also, led by Khosla Ventures.
InternetWorld Economic Forum

How to create a transparent digital economy and rebuild consumer trust

The digital economy in the US is expanding four times faster than the overall economy. Yet consumers remain concerned about the way data is collected and how it's used to influence behaviour. Companies and regulators must strengthen data privacy and enhance transparency to build trust and protect the benefits of...
Retailmorningbrew.com

IT service Placewise firm aims to digitize the shopping center experience

Yes, mall traffic has largely returned to pre-pandemic levels. But major shopping centers might need to do more in a new e-comm era. Placewise, an IT service firm, is piloting a marketplace platform that curates inventory at shopping centers. A mall in Norway is giving it a test run, while a shopping center in Wisconsin will join in the fall.
Boston, MABoston Globe

As employers wrestle with a return to the office, this Boston firm is going ‘digital first’

Before the pandemic, the marketing software company Drift had a decidedly in-office culture. Lunch was ordered in every day to the well-lit, wide-open offices with huge windows looking overBack Bay, and employeeswould ring a gong every time they closed a deal. The company had so many on-site celebrations it had an events manager on staff, and employees were only allowed to work from home 10 days a year.
finextra.com

Santander Consumer USA works with AutoFi on digital motor finance

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (“SC”), today announced that it will debut an innovative digital auto finance experience that will streamline and enhance dealer interaction with SC and SC’s customers. The SC solution was developed with AutoFi Inc. (“AutoFi”), an established digital retail leader, to further SC’s vision of simplifying...
Healthbloomberglaw.com

Workers Miss Out as Employers See Rare Savings on Health Costs

For the first time in decades, health-care costs for large employers went down in 2020—albeit modestly. But neither employees nor smaller companies benefited from the reduction in costs that resulted from fewer elective procedures and fewer visits to the doctor during the height of the pandemic. Data compiled by insurance...
Economyroi-nj.com

Did cutting extra $300 help spur employment?

About how that extra $300 was de-incentivizing workers to find jobs and helping to create — or perpetuate — the unprecedented worker shortage that seemingly is facing every business as New Jersey and the country come out of the pandemic …. One early study seems to show that taking away...
Internethelpnetsecurity.com

Consumer attitudes towards various digital identity authentication methods

With concerns around online fraud and identity theft rising, consumers expect businesses to utilize new technologies to protect them online. According to research from Trulioo, 84% of people believe that businesses will need to rely more on automated fraud protection to protect customers as fraudsters become more sophisticated. The research...
Small Businessbloomberglaw.com

High Costs Prompt Small Employers to Move Away From Obamacare

Significant trend toward small companies paying their own claims. Rising health insurance costs are leading many more small employers to shift away from Affordable Care Act coverage for their workers, according to a study released Wednesday on the impact of Covid-19 and recent policy changes on small business. Small employers...
Industryfoodlogistics.com

3 Ways Cannabis Extraction Can Cut Costs

With the legalization of cannabis in many states across the United States, the concentrates market is poised for major growth. According to Data Bridge Market Research, experts expect the market will grow at a rate of 31.9% from 2020-2024, with the combined market value reaching $45 billion by 2024. In...
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

NEW DATA: Why 75 Pct Of Consumers Skip Using Digital Cards

The digital payment experience offered by the Starbucks app captured consumers’ attention when it was rolled out over a decade ago, triggering a wave of similar branded apps and services geared toward ousting cash — and eventually plastic card payments — from their treasured positions in consumers’ wallets. More and...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Consumer expectations of digital services increased since early 2020

Consumer reliance on applications and digital services has soared since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new global study by Cisco AppDynamics, which examined the digital behaviors of more than 13,000 global consumers, also identified consumers now have a zero-tolerance policy for poor application experience and automatically place blame on the application and brand, no matter where a performance issue stems from.

Comments / 0

Community Policy