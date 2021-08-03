Cancel
Chatham Lodging Trust posts positive Q2 results

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChatham Lodging Trust, a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels, posted increases in most categories in the second quarter of 2021. “During the pandemic, we actively managed our way through the worst era in the history of the hotel industry,...

