Chatham Lodging Trust posts positive Q2 results

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP), an online travel company providing booking for hotel reservations, transportation, lodging, travel experiences, and restaurants, is scheduled to announce its fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday, August 5. We expect Tripadvisor’s stock to likely trade higher post Q2 results with both revenues and earnings beating consensus estimates. The company’s business grew modestly in the first quarter of 2021, as it benefited from the pent-up travel demand in countries where large populations have been vaccinated. The U.S. economy, in particular, is expected to see a travel rebound as most of the pandemic restrictions are easing (mostly during Q2) and 49.7% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. That said, air travel and vacation trends likely won’t fully recover until the Covid-19 threat has passed, but vaccination has led consumers back to planning leisure travel. However, the recent surges in new Covid cases of the Delta variant may change that going forward.