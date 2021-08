OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum has expanded their Chalk the Pier program by opening the activity up to young kids ages 2-12 years of age. The next session is set for Saturday, August 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a fun outdoor activity where children are encouraged to tap into their creative art minds and use chalk as the artistic medium. Children can come and go and work with staff in the museum’s picnic area to color and design a mural. The theme “Where the water never ends…” will be the center idea and appropriate for our community.