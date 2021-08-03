Cancel
Genesee County, MI

Meet Charlie, the Norwegian Elkhound Looking for a New Home

By Lisa Marie
Each week we're showcasing one of the adorable animals looking for their "furever" home at the Humane Society of Genesee County with our Tuesday Tails. It's hard to believe, but this sweet boy came to HSGC as a stray! Charlie is a 10 year old Norwegian Elkhound, which is very rare to find at a shelter. You can tell he effeminately came from a home were he was trained. He responds to commands of sit and lay and will even put his paw out for a shake. Calm and relaxed seems to be Charlies's vibe.

