The Empire beat the Lions 65-60 in their first game of the season back in Albany in May, but this one didn’t prove to be quite the nail-biter. The Lions defense came out to play early, intercepting Tommy Grady in the red zone to shut down an Empire drive as the first quarter remained quiet. The second quarter featured back and forth action, including a Mason Espinosa screen pass to Lonnie Outlaw that got the Lions in position to tie it up at nine.