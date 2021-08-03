Uniza Group ties up with USA Companies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AdTheorent, Inc., a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, and MCAP Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MACQ) ("MCAP"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, sponsored by an affiliate of Chicago-based asset manager Monroe Capital LLC, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement in which AdTheorent will be merged with MCAP. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named AdTheorent, Inc. and it is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The transaction reflects an implied enterprise value for the company of approximately $775 million. The AdTheorent executive team, led by Chief Executive Officer Jim Lawson, will continue to execute the growth and strategy for the company. Given AdTheorent's strong profitability and cash flow characteristics, the net cash provided by the transaction is expected to be used to support an M&A and international expansion strategy, complementing its robust organic growth profile.