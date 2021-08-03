Cancel
Business

Uniza Group ties up with USA Companies

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir):Lysulin is patented in the USA for the prevention of protein glycation using Lysine supplements and as a method of diabetes support using a supplement. Uniza is a pharmaceutical venture of Pashupati Group. Company has set up a Modern, state-of-the-art facility complying with WHO-GMP and...

Businessdallassun.com

Radha TMT is hoping to go big with their exports

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 8 (ANI/PNN): With the recent demand in growth for the steel world over post-COVID-19 lockdown, the steel industry is confident of a positive growth outlook. This has given Radha TMT, the prestigious brand of Radha Smelters Pvt Ltd, an ambitious plan to work with including catering...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

JSPL to divest its 96.42 pc stake in Jindal Power Ltd

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Limited's Board accepted the revised binding offer from Worldone Private Limited (acquirer) to divest its 96.42 per cent stake in Jindal Power Limited (JPL), a material subsidiary of JSPL, the company informed. "As highlighted in our notice dated 24 July...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Adecco to buy French HR company BPI Group

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco plans to buy French HR consultancy BPI Group, it said on Thursday, the latest acquisition by the world’s largest staffing company as it seeks to become less sensitive to economic ups and downs affecting its business. The Swiss company said it will combine BPI into its...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

More U.S. companies tie CEO pay to diversity metrics -study

BOSTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Corporate diversity has become the most common type of sustainability metric used in setting executive pay, a new study found, as companies look to increase the share of women and minorities in their workforces. Among 61 metrics used by Fortune 100 companies to tie executive...
Boston, MAaithority.com

MPE Partners and Plastic Components, Inc. Announce the Acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC

MPE Partners of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. (PCI) of Germantown, WI, announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Goldman Sachs Files for DeFi ETF Tied to Public Companies

Goldman Sachs is a major traditional investment bank. It's filed for a DeFi fund that is like traditional ETFs. Investment bank Goldman Sachs has edged toward Ethereum and decentralized finance (DeFi) in recent months. According to a filing today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it's ready to offer...
Worlddallassun.com

India-UK airfare rises to Rs 4 L, IAS officer complains

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Alarmed at skyrocketing flight fares between India and the UK, a senior IAS officer has formally lodged a complaint with the Civil Aviation Ministry. Sanjeev Gupta, a senior IAS officer of 1985 batch said the inflated fares come at a time when...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AdTheorent to List on NASDAQ via Merger with MCAP Acquisition Corporation (MACQ)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AdTheorent, Inc., a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, and MCAP Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MACQ) ("MCAP"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, sponsored by an affiliate of Chicago-based asset manager Monroe Capital LLC, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement in which AdTheorent will be merged with MCAP. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named AdTheorent, Inc. and it is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The transaction reflects an implied enterprise value for the company of approximately $775 million. The AdTheorent executive team, led by Chief Executive Officer Jim Lawson, will continue to execute the growth and strategy for the company. Given AdTheorent's strong profitability and cash flow characteristics, the net cash provided by the transaction is expected to be used to support an M&A and international expansion strategy, complementing its robust organic growth profile.
Businesstelecoms.com

Iliad-UPC tie-up will make Poland a market to watch

Iliad is making good on its ambitions to enter the Polish fixed-line market, making an offer for number two player UPC worth the best part of US$2 billion. The announcement of talks between Iliad and UPC parent Liberty Global almost went unnoticed, coming at the back end of last week amidst results presentations from both companies and the revelation that the French company’s owner Xavier Niel is looking to take it private. Liberty Global and Iliad both disclosed that the latter has submitted a non-binding offer worth 7.3 billion zloty (US$1.9 billion) for UPC, talks are ongoing, but a deal may or may not ensue.
BusinessLaw.com

Latest UK Law Firm Opens in Belfast Via Local Tie-Up

U.K. Top 100 firm Lewis Silkin has become the latest outfit to open up in Northern Ireland, joining forces with a local firm to establish a base in Belfast. The firm has agreed a tie-up with Belfast-based employment law specialist Jones Cassidy Brett (JCB) which will see the establishment of a new offering in the country, the firm announced on Monday.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

American Airlines Plans Tie-Up With Chilean ULCC JetSMART

American Airlines plans to acquire a minority stake in Chile’s JetSMART as part of an agreement designed to “create the broadest network” in the Americas. The Dallas/Fort Worth-based airline has not disclosed the size of the investment but said the deal would allow both carriers to “grow... Subscription Required. American...
Businessmediapost.com

MDC-Stagwell Tie-up Approved By A Wide Margin

Despite all the drama in the last couple of months leading up to this week’s shareholder vote on the MDC-Stagwell merger, the vote to approve wasn’t all that close. MDC filed an SEC document today that showed the vote tally to be more than 3-to-1 in favor of the merger or 49,897,961 for and 14,376,909 opposed.
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.

