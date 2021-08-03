Cancel
Miami, FL

Unvaccinated? We listened. Let’s talk. Join us for a live conversation on vaccine hesitancy

By Editorials
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new wave of COVID-19 fueled by the delta variant has been called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with Florida hit particularly hard. And while many consider those who have not gotten the shots selfish or uneducated about the facts, the unvaccinated are not a monolith: Some have historical reasons not to trust the U.S. healthcare system, while others are guided by religious beliefs or are wary of how quickly the vaccines were developed.

