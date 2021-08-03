Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana reinstates indoor mask mandate amid COVID surge

By AP News
 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana on Monday reinstated a mask mandate in all indoor locations, including schools and colleges, as the state experiences the highest per capita COVID-19 growth in the nation, driven by the delta variant and one of the country’s lowest vaccination rates. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said the mandate will go into effect on Wednesday and will apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

