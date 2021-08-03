Louisiana reinstates indoor mask mandate amid COVID surge

(GF Public Health release:) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated guidance on July 27 stressing the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and updates masking guidelines for areas with substantial or high disease transmission. North Dakota has experienced increased levels of SARS COV 2 transmission across much of the state in recent weeks. Grand Forks County was designated as having a substantial COVID-19 transmission rate as of August 4, 2021. The designation for each county is based on new case rate and percent positivity. Community transmission rates are monitored regularly and provide information on how the spread of SARS-COV-2 is occurring in a geographic area.