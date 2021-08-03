Lafayette native and former LSU star Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis claims gold in men’s pole vault for Sweden

TOKYO (KLFY) — Lafayette native Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis claimed the gold medal in men’s pole vaulting this morning at the Tokyo Olympics. The world-record holder claimed the medal with a 6.02-meter (19.75-foot) vault, which comes in one-hundredth of a meter shy of the Olympic record. That record is held by Brazil’s Thiago Braz of Brazil from 2016. Duplantis set the current world record of 6.18 meters in February 2020. While he did make an attempt to break his own record at a height of 6.19 meters, he was unsuccessful.