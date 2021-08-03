Cancel
Business

Nvidia’s Inception program now boasts 8,500 AI startup members

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia’s Inception program, which provides member firms with market support and tech to help them along their journey, now includes around 8,500 AI startups. The tech giant said that over 3,000 startups joined Inception since 2020, with the majority (27 percent) originating from the US. Chinese AI startups accounted for...

