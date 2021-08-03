Cancel
Risk Coverage: Why Health Plans and Providers Should Invest

In a market that continues to see significant growth in catastrophic claim costs, provider organizations, health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and other health plans that want to protect their bottom line from the potential financial loss associated with these often multimillion-dollar challenges should consider excess risk coverage. What’s Creating the Coverage Need?

Public HealthCredit Union Times

Employers: Tie Health Insurance Rates to Vaccination Status?

(Bloomberg Opinion) –With the highly transmissible delta variant spreading rapidly in the U.S. and COVID-19 vaccine uptake in some areas still disappointingly low, it makes sense to push every lever available to get people protected. One underused tool is the cost of health coverage. Health insurance is a significant expense...
HealthHouston Chronicle

NFP Forms Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Group, Aligning Specialized Expertise with the Dynamic Needs of Employers

Experienced team to provide OHS, loss control, organizational effectiveness and training services. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions, today announced the formation of its Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Group. Establishing the OHS Group advances NFP’s efforts to deliver the specialized expertise, capabilities and resources clients need to address complex risks across industries, products and programs.
Healthpulse2.com

Consumer Medicare Navigation Platform Company Connie Health Raises $13 Million

Connie Health recently announced it raised $13 million in Series A funding. These are the details. Connie Health – a tech-enabled consumer Medicare navigation platform helping Americans make more informed health and financial choices – recently announced a $13 million Series A round and begins operations in its second state: Texas. The Series A funding round comes just 4 months after the company began serving the public in Arizona and was led by Khosla Ventures and Pitango Healthtech. The funding round follows the company’s $3 million seed round in January 2020 also, led by Khosla Ventures.
Health Serviceshomehealthcarenews.com

Health Plan Investment in Social Determinants of Health Likely to Accelerate

In recent years, Medicare Advantage (MA) plans have increasingly turned their attention to addressing members’ social determinants of health (SDoH), with the home playing a crucial role. That’s according to a new report from NORC at the University of Chicago. NORC conducted the report on behalf of Better Medicare Alliance’s...
HealthWorld Link

Deadline approaching for health coverage

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 special enrollment period, more than 16,500 Oregonians have enrolled in health coverage through the marketplace. The COVID-19 special enrollment period ends Aug. 15 and is open to all people who qualify to shop. More than 78 percent of Oregonians have been determined to be...
HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Health insurers propose higher premiums for individual coverage

Minnesota's health insurers are seeking steeper premium hikes next year for people who buy coverage on their own, but many will be able to tap federal subsidies to minimize the hit to their pocketbooks. The average increases proposed by three carriers in the market range from 9 to 13% —...
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Health Talk: Why is provider wellness important?

It’s OK to not be OK. As health care providers, we are taught to be leaders, and we are conditioned to manage stress effectively so that we can continue to provide the best care, no matter the situation. Many of us have given up sleeping, eating, and other personal comforts in order to care for our patients. We do this while balancing the necessary mountains of paperwork and documentation that is required to be completed each day.
Businessaustinnews.net

StageZero Life Sciences Provides Update on Planned Acquisition of Health Clinics Limited

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a healthcare company working to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, today provided an update on its planned acquisition of Health Clinics Limited. The two companies have made excellent progress on the development of the definitive agreement for the transaction and are close to conclusion. However due to the complexity the companies have agreed to extend the timeframe and exclusivity for its completion to August 14, 2021.
Gage County, NENews Channel Nebraska

Gage County to stick with self-insurance plan on health coverage

BEATRICE – Gage County Supervisors have renewed the county’s self-insurance health plan, expecting to see savings over going to a full coverage option with no self-insurance. Brad Swigart of Northwestern Mutual, who consults for the county, says there appears to be considerable savings coming this budget year by renewing. "Your...
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
Businessaithority.com

Uber Health and ModivCare Announce Partnership, Boldly Aiming to Tackle Barriers to Healthcare Nationwide

One of Uber’s Largest Enterprise Deals to-Date, the Partnership Is Designed to Enable Greater Access to Care across the Country. Uber Health and ModivCare, a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, announced a nationwide partnership aimed at removing barriers to care at-scale, specifically for On-Demand Rides in underserved communities. The partnership, which enables national collaboration, offers a suite of integrated supportive care and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) solutions for public and private payers and 30 million patients served by ModivCare nationwide – including many Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members. In one of Uber’s largest and most dynamic enterprise relationships – this partnership is expected to enable greater access to care, help reduce costs across the continuum of care, and streamline population health management, thereby leading to improved patient outcomes in the U.S.
Financial Reportsbeckershospitalreview.com

Health system financial results for Q2

The health systems listed below recently released financial results for the quarter ended June 30:. Note: This webpage will be updated as more health systems release their financial results. Health system Revenue Operating income Net income. Indiana University Health $2 billion $221.7 million $553.6 million. Tenet Healthcare $4.95 billion $586...
Mental Healthrecord-courier.com

Coleman rebranding to better reflect health care it provides

In an effort to better reflect the care it provides, Coleman Professional Services is rebranding itself as Coleman Health Services. "It is a confusing name because it doesn’t say what we do," Kathy Myers, director of communications and advocacy, said of the Coleman Professional Services name. "We are professional, yes, but we provide healthcare. That’s really the reason for changing it, to make our brand less confusing."
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Cerner, Jvion partner to power social determinants of health insights in EHR

Cerner is teaming up with Jvion to integrate the artificial intelligence company's social determinants of health insights into its products. The partnership will provide Cerner's clients with an accurate way to identify and address social determinants and behavioral health risk factors. The insights will also offer context and clinical guidance to improve health outcomes, according to an Aug. 6 news release.
CancerGenomeWeb

State-Regulated Illinois Health Plans Subject to Biomarker Test Coverage Mandate Starting 2022

NEW YORK – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last Friday signed a bill into law that will require state-regulated plans to cover evidence-backed biomarker testing for patients. Similar bills are popping up in state legislatures around the country. While doctors and patient advocates are optimistic that the enactment of HB1779 in Illinois is a positive move toward mitigating growing disparities in accessing precision medicine, it remains to be seen if insurers will respond to the change by increasing premiums or implementing other strategies to rein in test utilization.
Wise, VACoalfield.com

Health department provides vaccinations

The Virginia Department of Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several events around the region during August. At back-to-school events, TDAP, HPV and meningococcal vaccinations also will be offered. Walk-ins are welcome with no appointment. The health department RV will be available:. • Aug. 7, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Coal/Railroad Days,...
Public HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Cerner Launches Social Determinants of Health Solution to Advance Health Equity

– Cerner today announced a new solution, Cerner Determinants of Health, designed to help providers address healthcare inequities. – Cerner Determinants of Health is a dashboard and supporting set of tools, integrated into the Cerner electronic health record, to help clinicians pinpoint disparities and suggest goals and resources within the patient’s care plan to help target intervention opportunities.

