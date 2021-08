The Ferrari 296 GTB is a product of Maranello that breaks with tradition, but it does it with style and grace. In fact, it's so good that we think it's worth being called a masterpiece. We've had quite a few press photos and videos shared with us since its reveal almost a month ago, but we haven't really had the chance to see it up close. Fortunately, a new video sees Top Gear's Jack Rix get the chance to do just that at a dealership in Surrey, England, and his quick walkaround clip has only made us love the latest mid-engine Fezza even more.