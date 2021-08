SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s not often the women’s 400-meter hurdles is the spotlight event of the night. But on Tuesday, a track star from New Jersey took centerstage in one of the most anticipated races of the Tokyo Olympics, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported. The room was full of friends crowding in front of televisions in anticipation. “That might’ve been the most excited I’ve been ever,” Union Catholic High School coach Michael McCabe said. They were cheering for Sydney McLaughlin, a former Union Catholic who was flying toward gold. This isn’t her first Olympics. In 2016, she made the U.S. Track and Field...