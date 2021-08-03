Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers waive player whose shoulder-to-neck hit sent receiver to the hospital

By Alaina Getzenberg
myrtlebeachonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanthers safety J.T. Ibe was waived Tuesday morning after delivering a shoulder-to-neck blow to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood that required him to be taken to the hospital. Kirkwood had left his feet trying to catch a pass from P.J. Walker when Ibe hit him, knocking him to the ground. Kirkwood, a receiver who missed most of last season with two shoulder injuries, laid crumpled on the field for about 10 minutes and had to be carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance. (A video of the hit can be viewed here.)

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Spartanburg#S C Panthers#Wr#Wofford College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLwach.com

Former Gamecock J.T. Ibe waived by Panthers after dangerous hit in practice

(WACH)- A former South Carolina football player saw his time with the Carolina Panthers end abruptly on Tuesday morning. J.T. Ibe, a rookie for the Panthers, was waived by the team after a dangerous hit in practice. Ibe hit Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood in a helmet-to-helmet collision that sent...
NFLCarolina Panthers

Panthers waive J.T. Ibe

SPARTANBURG - The Panthers waived defensive back J.T. Ibe after practice on Tuesday. Ibe was dismissed from practice after a hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood﻿. Kirkwood left practice on a stretcher. Head coach Matt Rhule said after practice that Kirkwood had feeling in his arms and legs and that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLcharlottestar.com

JT Ibe kicked out of practice, waived by Panthers

Undrafted rookie defensive back JT Ibe was waived Tuesday after delivering a hit to Keith Kirkwood that led to the Carolina Panthers wide receiver being taken away in an ambulance. Ibe delivered a head-to-head hit as Kirkwood leapt for a pass from quarterback P.J. Walker during the Panthers' first practice...
NFLWCNC

Panthers waive defensive back after hit that injured teammate in practice

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers cut defensive back J.T. Ibe after a collision injured teammate Keith Kirkwood at practice Tuesday morning. Kirkwood was trying to catch a pass from Sam Darnold when Ibe made contact with his head and neck area. Kirkwood was on the ground for several minutes before being carted off as a precaution. Head coach Matt Rhule said Kirkwood had movement in his arms and legs after the hit and he doesn't have any pain in his neck.
NFLCBS Sports

Panthers' Keith Kirkwood released from hospital, concussed after scary hit by rookie J.T. Ibe, who was waived

The Carolina Panthers held their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday and that enhanced level of physicality may have been a step too far in one instance. According to those on the scene in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the session was stopped momentarily after safety J.T. Ibe leveled wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, who was eventually taken away in an ambulance.
NFLNew York Post

Panthers cut J.T. Ibe after ‘unacceptable’ hit on wide receiver

The Carolina Panthers have waived safety J.T. Ibe following his ‘unacceptable’ hit on receiver Keith Kirkwood. In the first padded practice of the season Tuesday, Kirkwood was leveled by Ibe on a helmet-to-helmet tackle while attempting a catch. The wide receiver was stretchered off and taken to the hospital by an ambulance.
FootballCBS Sports

Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Out of hospital

Kirkwood (concussion) was released from the hospital Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Kirkwood was taken off the practice field via a stretcher Tuesday after a collision, and early signs about his recovery have been positive. Per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Kirkwood has been diagnosed with a concussion and has returned to team facilities.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers waive player who delivered head shot to teammate in practice

Carolina Panthers defensive back J.T. Ibe was kicked out of practice on Tuesday after he lowered his shoulder into a teammate’s head, and he is now no longer with the team. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, the Panthers waived Ibe immediately after Tuesday’s practice. Ibe’s player page on Carolina’s official team website has also been deactivated already.
NFLfoxbangor.com

Panthers Player Stretchered Off Field After Hit To Head, Teammate Thrown Out

Scary moment at Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday — wide receiver Keith Kirkwood took a powerful blow to the head … and was taken away in an ambulance. The 27-year-old pro was going across the middle of the field attempting to catch a pass that was thrown high … when defensive back JT Ibe launched himself into Kirkwood’s head area.
NFL247Sports

Panthers waive Gamecock defensive back

The Carolina Panthers waived former South Carolina safety J.T. Ibe on Tuesday. The news comes after a preseason practice in which Ibe was part of a collision on the field that injured wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. After not playing in the NFL in 2020, Ibe was signed by the Panthers this offseason.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).

Comments / 0

Community Policy