Panthers waive player whose shoulder-to-neck hit sent receiver to the hospital

Panthers safety J.T. Ibe was waived Tuesday morning after delivering a shoulder-to-neck blow to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood that required him to be taken to the hospital. Kirkwood had left his feet trying to catch a pass from P.J. Walker when Ibe hit him, knocking him to the ground. Kirkwood, a receiver who missed most of last season with two shoulder injuries, laid crumpled on the field for about 10 minutes and had to be carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance. (A video of the hit can be viewed here.)