The logic of software defined

A recent conversation with Microsoft revealed a number of questions about where desktop IT could be heading. Logically, it makes sense for Microsoft to use the power of its public cloud to stream Windows desktops to any device. The only prerequisite is that the device has an HTML 5 web browser. It gives people the flexibility to access Windows from anywhere they can get an internet connection. And, according to Microsoft, that connection does not have to be particularly fast. Just 1.0 to 1.5 Mbps should be sufficient.