Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

The logic of software defined

Computer Weekly
 4 days ago

A recent conversation with Microsoft revealed a number of questions about where desktop IT could be heading. Logically, it makes sense for Microsoft to use the power of its public cloud to stream Windows desktops to any device. The only prerequisite is that the device has an HTML 5 web browser. It gives people the flexibility to access Windows from anywhere they can get an internet connection. And, according to Microsoft, that connection does not have to be particularly fast. Just 1.0 to 1.5 Mbps should be sufficient.

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Berners Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Public Cloud#Software Developers#In The Cloud#Html#Web#British#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Microsoft researchers reveal neural network with 135B parameters

Microsoft Corp. today announced that its researchers have developed a neural network with 135 billion parameters and deployed it in Bing to improve search results for users. At 135 billion parameters, the neural network is described as the largest “universal” artificial intelligence that the company has running in production. It’s also one of the most sophisticated AI models ever detailed publicly. The largest neural network built to date, OpenAI LLC’s GPT-3 natural language processing model, has 175 billion parameters.
TechnologyPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best cloud storage for business in 2021

Cloud computing has never been more prominent in the world of business and technology, and having the best cloud storage should be high on the list of priorities for companies that want to allow their staff to work as efficiently as possible – especially now, as we’re all working from home more than ever.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Ribbon's Optical and Software Defined Network Solutions Selected by Rogers Communications to Help Enhance Network Performance

Ribbon's Apollo with 400G ZR+ and MUSE platforms enable Canada's largest cable, internet and mobile provider to continue its rapid network expansion across Canada while helping future-proof and improve network performance. PLANO, Texas, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications...
knowledgehut.com

How To Define Features in Agile Methodology?

Agile projects are known for their simple, iterative approach to cutting through the complexity. Even the most ambitious of Agile projects is taken one step at a time and breaks down complex work packages and tasks into low-level subtasks. Features and capabilities that are needed in the finished product are listed out, and then broken down to manageable chunks which are taken up and completed, one at a time.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Software-Defined Networking Concept Adoption at Akamai

Akamai engineering has adopted new technology concepts to enhance and expand routing capabilities at the edge. Previously, Akamai’s traffic-steering capabilities were mainly focused on DNS-based routing. In this article, we would like to give you an in-depth look at how Akamai has embraced new routing technology concepts and merged them into the Akamai edge to enhance routing capabilities, provide faster and better traffic steering, and offer even better performance.
Softwarekyn24.com

Software Defined Security Market is set size garner staggering revenues size 2023

Programming characterized security is a sort of security show in which the data security in a registering situation is overseen and controlled by a security programming. The greater part of the security controls like identification of interruptions, division of system and access control are mechanized and they are likewise checked through security programming. Programming characterized security is more often than not utilized as a part of IT situations that utilization administrations of the cloud. Subsequently, every time another gadget gets to the cloud condition, it is consequently secured and controlled by the product characterized security convention.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

DTC to Launch New Software Defined Radio for Unmanned Platforms at AUVSI 2021

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), a wireless communications specialist, will be launching its Software Defined Radio 2x1W Plain (SOL8SDR2x1W-P) product at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021 in Atlanta this August. The SOL8SDR2x1W-P is designed to meet the requirements of unmanned platforms, enabling high-speed, long-range and encrypted data links in a low size, weight and power compact enclosure.
Electronicsthefastmode.com

Auterion, NTT e-Drone Partner to Advance Rollout of Software-defined Drones

Auterion, a company that builds open and software-defined for enterprise drone fleets, last week announced a strategic alliance with NTT e-Drone Technology to accelerate drone use that helps tackle major social problems. Together, the two companies will drive the development, manufacturing, operation, and sales of next-generation drone fleets. These software-defined...
ComputersInfoworld

Whitepaper: Optimizing SAP Workloads with NetApp

In a data-driven world where everything is connected and businesses operate in real time, instant access to data and analytics is critical. Organizations striving to stay a step ahead of the competition rely on data from SAP applications for real-time insight into their business. Having a storage solution that supports SAP by providing simple, reliable access to current business-critical data—whether it resides on the premises or in the cloud—can be a game changer.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
TechRadar

Defining your hybrid working strategy

Although we may have become used to the idea of the “new normal” working from home, with the reopening of offices and the gradual return to work – the “next normal” is fast approaching us. About the author. Matt Valentine, Director at Aruba UK&I. What is this “next normal” you...
ComputersComputerworld

Azure webinar series Operate Hybrid Cloud Seamlessly with Azure Stack HCI

Join this webinar to learn about modernizing your datacenter and improving operational performance with new features from Azure Stack HCI, now generally available as a subscription service. Azure Stack HCI provides you with the flexibility to secure and manage your on-premises virtual machines (VMs), Kubernetes clusters, and virtualized workloads centrally...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Develop Knative Serving on IBM Cloud

Learn more about the Knative Serving architecture, explore how it handles scaling applications, and see a number of sample applications. This tutorial guides developers who want to use IBM Cloud to develop and test Knative, a serverless platform that runs on Kubernetes. It helps you start contributing to the Knative open source project by showing you how to set up a development environment on IBM Cloud, and make and test changes to the code base.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

SANS Institute chooses Pulumi Cloud Engineering Platform to adopt cloud engineering best practices

Pulumi announced that SANS Institute is using the Pulumi Cloud Engineering Platform to streamline the delivery of applications and infrastructure, increasing the speed of delivery by 3X. Pulumi enabled SANS to adopt cloud engineering best practices so that it could reduce deployment times, simplify its cloud architectures and ultimately create a better experience for end customers.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Project Trino: a data-developer inside story

In 2012, while working at Facebook, Martin Traverso, David Phillips, Dain Sundstrom and Eric Hwang created open source project Presto to replace Apache Hive to attempt to address the problems of low-latency interactive analytics over Facebook’s massive Hadoop data warehouse. The creators believed in the power of open communities and...
Technologykaspersky.com

Are files in the corporate cloud harmless by default?

There is hardly a company these days that doesn’t use some kind of cloud environment for storing and exchanging data. Otherwise, modern business would cease to operate. After 2020’s global pandemic, many witnessed or experienced remote work as a viable alternative to full-time presence in the office, and as a result, not everyone is in a rush to return employees to their desks. Meanwhile, those who have returned are not always keen to abandon the handy online collaboration tools they had to master last year. But, as ever, new tools come laden with additional risks.
ComputersComputer Weekly

Cloud misconfiguration a growing cause of security incidents

Every organisation deploying Amazon Web Services (AWS) has experienced at least one security incident in its public cloud environment over the past year, with businesses’ rapid move to the cloud making secure configuration “nearly impossible”, according to threat detection and response specialist Vectra AI. New research by the threat detection...
SoftwareComputerworld

AWS and Okta: Making it easier to use Workforce Identity on AWS

As the world’s new work-from-home reality has multiplied user identities and cloud projects, IT teams are often spending more and more time managing AWS users, accounts, and roles. But using Okta to manage AWS resources allows you to leverage existing credentials and give an entire workforce—wherever they are, whatever device they’re using—the access they need to their AWS resources at every point in the employee lifecycle.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Linux version of BlackMatter ransomware targets VMware ESXi servers

​The BlackMatter gang has joined the ranks of ransomware operations to develop a Linux encryptor that targets VMware's ESXi virtual machine platform. The enterprise is increasingly moving to virtual machines for their servers for better resource management and disaster recovery. With VMware ESXi being the most popular virtual machine platform,...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Public cloud in India: A guide to building digital resiliency

According to market research, India is growing its slice of the cloud pie as more enterprises look to build digital resiliency. But successful cloud adoption requires one to go beyond tools and techniques, which can entrap enterprises that are overly focused on technology deployments. In this e-guide, read more about the rise of India as a cloud powerhouse, what major suppliers are doing in the market and an expert’s take on the importance of having a cloud operating model to drive business outcomes from cloud initiatives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy