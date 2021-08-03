Cancel
Energy Industry

What's in Congress' infrastructure bill for renewable energy

By John Engel
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration and leaders in the U.S. Congress unveiled details of the 2,700-page, bipartisan infrastructure package on Sunday that includes $550 billion in new spending. The deal is expected to move quickly – and is likely to change in many ways – before receiving final approval later this week.

Texas State
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC San Diego

There Are 2 Competing Crypto Tax Amendments to the Senate's Infrastructure Bill—Here's What Each Would Mean for the Industry

Two competing amendments to the Senate's infrastructure bill that would affect cryptocurrency tax rules have provoked concern within the crypto community. Initially, lawmakers proposed a provision that would impose stricter rules on how "digital assets" are taxed to help fund the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The provision would require brokers to report gains in a type of 1099 form, in addition to reporting transactions of more than $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is already mandated. But the provision was met with backlash, as crypto advocates pushed for lawmakers to clarify the definition of a "broker."
Politics1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Criticizes Biden Administration’s Failure To Support Renewable Fuels In Proposed Infrastructure Bill

Pictured: Gov. Reynolds speaks to Iowans and reporters during a March 24, 2021 press conference. Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement yesterday (Thursday) criticizing the Biden Administration’s push for all-electric vehicles and its potential impact on Iowa’s economy. Reynolds says, “President Biden’s short-sighted stance on electric vehicles is undermining Iowa’s renewable fuel industry while simultaneously jeopardizing America’s energy independence.” Her remarks come following the president’s failure to support renewable fuels as part of the proposed infrastructure bill currently moving through Congress. “With the policies we see coming out of Washington, it’s never been more important that Iowa fights for renewable fuels like ethanol and biodiesel while looking of new ways to invest in the high-quality products we produce right here, right now in our state,” Reynolds says. The $550 billion spending bill could be up for a vote in the U.S. Senate this weekend. However, the bill will need to garner support from at least 10 Republicans to avoid a filibuster and pass through the House of Representatives, which is currently out on its August recess, before it could be signed into law.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MarketRealist

Best Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now Before Biden’s Bill Passes

President Joe Biden’s administration is formulating a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to upgrade key infrastructure in the nation. Its approval would offer a significant upside to infrastructure stocks because it would drive investment in the sector. What are the best infrastructure stocks to buy now?. Article continues below advertisement. The...
Energy Industrypabusinesscentral.com

Marcellus Shale – State of the Industry

More than a decade ago, Pennsylvania produced a quarter of its own natural gas needs, ranking 15th in the nation for production. Today, thanks to innovation, pure free-market entrepreneurship and the technological advancement that combines horizontal drilling with hydraulic fracturing, Pennsylvania ranks second only to Texas in natural gas production. Our abundant domestic resources helped position the U.S. to achieve net energy exporter status for the first time in almost seventy years and are driving generational economic and environmental achievements.
Energy Industryeenews.net

Infrastructure deal targets FERC public outreach

Part of the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill released last week could stifle a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission initiative aimed at helping people affected by its decisions, according to some consumer and landowner advocates. Section 40432 in the expansive infrastructure package would scrap term limits for the director of FERC’s new...
Energy IndustryMIT Technology Review

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill is a baby step toward the US grid we need

Any effective plan to tackle climate change hinges on a basic technology: long wires strung across tall towers. The US needs to add hundreds of thousands of miles of transmission lines in the coming decades to weave together fragmented regional power systems into an interconnected grid capable of supporting a massive influx of renewables.
Arizona Stateenergynews.us

Clean energy provider wants into Arizona power market

UTILITIES: Green Mountain Energy, a provider of 100% renewable energy, is asking regulators to allow it to compete with two of Arizona’s largest utilities, even though the state has no operating competitive market. (Arizona Republic) ALSO: Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid seek to keep information about an...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill carves out broad exemptions from ‘Buy American’ mandates

President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is being pitched as a win for the domestic economy, but an obscure line within the 2,702-page bill could increase the offshoring of American jobs. Mr. Biden’s bill proposes the largest-ever federal investment in infrastructure, focusing mainly on upgrading the nation’s roads and bridges....
AgricultureRenewableEnergyWorld.com

4 keys to getting community buy-in for solar energy projects

President Biden was elected on promises that (among other things) he will launch a Clean Energy Revolution in the United States that would eventually help the country achieve the ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Rystad Energy has estimated that we would need about 13,412 square miles of land to install all the solar panels needed to help bring about this great transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
Energy Industryenergynews.us

N.C. energy bill would remove utility guardrails, critics say

UTILITIES: North Carolina clean energy advocates say they’re open to Duke Energy’s request for upfront, multi-year rate increases, but not in a proposed bill that would remove discretion from utility regulators and benefit Duke at ratepayers’ expense. (Energy News Network) ALSO:. • Virginia regulators approve costs for Dominion Energy’s planned...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Asphalt Contractor

Senate Amendment Protects P3 Projects in Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Public Private Partnership or P3 projects are a long-term approach to procuring public infrastructure where the private sector assumes a major share of the risks in terms of financing and construction, from design and planning, to long-term maintenance. Because of this, P3 projects often do not maintain the same level of protection that have been required on public infrastructure projects for over one hundred years through Federal and state Miller Acts.
Energy IndustrySheridan Press

State’s renewable energy capacity grows

CASPER — Last year, renewable energy development broke records in Wyoming — and nationwide. A total of 26,490 megawatts of clean energy capacity were added to the U.S. electric grid in 2020, including 16,836 megawatts of wind power, 8,894 megawatts of utility-scale solar and 760 megawatts of battery storage, according to a report published last week by the American Clean Power Association.

