A year and a half into the pandemic, Louisiana is now facing its worst surge of coronavirus yet — and health care workers are once again overwhelmed. "I can't explain the feeling of defeat when you pour everything into a patient and it's not enough," Felicia Croft, who works as an ICU nurse in Shreveport, says in a recent video diary in her car. It's been one of the hardest days for her since the pandemic began, she says.