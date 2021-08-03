Here are some tips to keep your home cool during summer without breaking the bank

A hot summer day is not the time you want you air conditioning to break down. And running it on overdrive all summer makes that even more likely to happen. “Now that it’s summer, you want to make sure your AC is working, particularly if there is going to be a heat wave,” Bailey Carson, head of everyday services at Angie’s and a home care expert said. “Make sure that you check off your to-do list that is regular maintenance of your HVAC system. A pro can come in and find issues before they turn to real problems. They can also advise you on the efficiency of your unit and help you save money on your energy bills each month.”