Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Here are some tips to keep your home cool during summer without breaking the bank

KSAT 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hot summer day is not the time you want you air conditioning to break down. And running it on overdrive all summer makes that even more likely to happen. “Now that it’s summer, you want to make sure your AC is working, particularly if there is going to be a heat wave,” Bailey Carson, head of everyday services at Angie’s and a home care expert said. “Make sure that you check off your to-do list that is regular maintenance of your HVAC system. A pro can come in and find issues before they turn to real problems. They can also advise you on the efficiency of your unit and help you save money on your energy bills each month.”

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Air Conditioning#Weather#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignThe Independent

8 simple tips for making the most of a small bedroom

Arguably we spend more time in our bedrooms than any other room of the house, and we’re conscious for at least some of it, so it’s well worth getting the room right. From inner city tenement blocks to chocolate box cottages, in the housing market space is at a premium, and a lot of the nation’s homes boast shoebox bedrooms in which you’d struggle to swing a cat.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

These Scrub Brushes Can Tackle Anything Stuck on Your Pots and Pans—and Look Great While Doing It

Some of us would rather scrub the toilets, do every bit of laundry, and take out the trash—twice—than do the dishes. But unfortunately, the distaste you may have for gross stuck-on food and grimy sponges won't make those pots and pans sitting in the sink disappear. To make tackling piles of dishes more bearable (and much easier), it's time to trade in your sponges for a set of sturdy, eco-friendly brushes.
Home & Gardenspartanburg.com

Is Your Home as Ready for Summer as You Are?

Now that summer has arrived, it’s important to remember that your air conditioner can often increase your residential energy costs this season, so it’s important to make sure that your house is as efficient as it can possibly be — and not just your HVAC system!. Here are some basic...
Home & Gardencornwellsells.com

Tips to Sell Your Home in the Dog Days of Summer

Each season represents opportunities and challenges for selling homes. During the dog days of summer, you benefit from longer daylight hours and buyers with vacation time. Then again, plenty of people despise confronting the heat and humidity of summer’s roughest months. Home sales tend to slow a bit during summer,...
Gardening12tomatoes.com

How To Make A DIY Greenhouse Without Breaking The Bank

We all need hobbies. They are a great way for us to relax and unwind while partaking in an activity that we enjoy. One hobby that can really be relaxing is gardening. There is something nearly therapeutic about handling plants and nurturing things to life. Gardening can easily become quite...
LifestylePosted by
CNN

11 blankets that will actually keep you cool this summer

There comes a time every summer when just a regular blanket won’t do. Any extra weight or fabric on top of you suddenly becomes unbearable. That is, unless it’s a cooling blanket, those made from fabrics like breathable linen and moisture-wicking Tencel that makes snuggling up in the summer actually possible.
Home & GardenPosted by
DFW Community News

How to Keep a House Clean in the Summer Months

A clean home is good for your mental health. Not only does the act of cleaning help you focus on the task at hand, but a clean home reduces stress and anxiety. But during the summer months, when kids are off school and at home more, that can seem like an impossible goal. How to keep a home clean in the summer is the question of most parents out there!
Home & GardenShawano Leader

Home Security Checklist: 4 Tips for Keeping Your House Safe From Break-ins

(via: https://pixabay.com/photos/door-accessibility-lock-doorway-1089560/) Your home is a place to relax and unwind after a long day at work or school. It is a place to let your worries melt away and be able to enjoy your time with your family. Unfortunately, criminals often have other ideas. In the USA, there are nearly three burglaries a minute, which is a troubling number. No matter where you live, there is a chance you could fall victim to crime.
Real Estatehandymantips.org

Looking For A New Home? Here Are Some Tips To Help You Through

Hunting for a new place can be both a challenging and time-consuming process. You will go to a lot of open houses, meet a lot of owners, and make conversation with each and every one of them. Buying a new house is something that you should never rush; you need to look at every possible house before you make a decision. However, knowing exactly what you want and what to look for in the house and the area around it will save you a lot of time and effort.
Denver, CODenver Post

Camp in comfort without breaking your budget

Going on a road trip this summer doesn’t have to mean either setting a tent next to your car, splurging on a van conversion or — check your savings account — buying a Sprinter. There are a lot of comfortable options in between. Sure, if you’re posting up at a...
PetsPosted by
Parade

Dog Days of Summer! How to Keep Your Pets Cool in the Heat

It’s hot—like, really hot—and all us pet owners have to remember that as warm as we are, our dogs feel the heat even more so. After all, they’re covered in fur. In fact, some dog breeds even have double coats!. But before you can help prevent your dog from overheating,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy