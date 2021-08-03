Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting. On August 3, at approximately 5 a.m., officers from the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to South Pines Dr. in reference to gunfire. During initial investigation, officers discharged firearms. Another investigation revealed that there were no injuries.www.wtvm.com
