Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission Announces Public Hearing in Durango
The Joint Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions will hold public hearings in Durango, Trinidad, Alamosa, Centennial, and Golden this week on the preliminary maps for the state’s eight congressional districts, as well as the 65 state house and 35 senate districts. In 2018, Colorado voters approved Amendments Y and Z, which transferred the responsibility for redrawing congressional and legislative districts from the Colorado legislature and the Reapportionment Commission to newly created independent commissions. Colorado is one of the first states to conduct redistricting in this way. We hope to be a model in the redistricting process.pagosadailypost.com
