EDITORIAL: Inclusionary Questions, Part One
A roomful of mostly volunteers gathered at the Pagosa Springs Town Hall, in the Council Chambers, on Thursday evening, July 29, to debate a number of pending issues. I say, “mostly volunteers”, because the Town Planning Commission, seated at the northwest corner of the table, are purely volunteers. And the Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board, which had positioned themselves mainly around the southeast corner of the table, are also purely volunteers.pagosadailypost.com
Comments / 0