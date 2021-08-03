U.S. men's basketball team overcomes slow start, beats Spain in Olympic quarterfinals

Here we go, basketball fans! Team USA and France collide in the gold-medal game!. Last week, Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony to become Team USA’s all-time leading scorer at the Olympics, and now the prolific player is one win away from leading the Americans to gold. Despite some difficulty connecting from downtown (1-7), Durant led Team USA with 23 points as the Americans defeated Australia 97-78 to advance to the finals. Devin Booker contributed 20 points and Jrue Holiday added a crucial 11/8/8 to help seal the victory. Up next: the gold-medal game against Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and Team France. Will Team USA capture the gold? Time will tell.