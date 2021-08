Aug 5th At the Old Yarmouth Weir, on Sunday last, a singular specimen of the shark tribe, known as a "Thresher," or "Fox Shark," was taken. This fish is to the particular torment of the whale, which he is often seen following. This specimen was eight and a half feet in length, four and a half feet of which was tail, a long, flat, formidable looking weapon, which any animal, from a man to a whale, would be glad to keep away from.