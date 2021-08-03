Primary polls open to good weather in metro Detroit, which may boost turnout

Greg Willis exited Flowery Mount Baptist Church in Detroit, a polling place for the primary election, determined to cast a ballot on Tuesday morning. "Voting is something I believe that all citizens should do," the 52-year-old Detroiter said. "If you see something that's going on, know something that's going on that you don't agree with, it's your chance to be able to vote and say, 'Hey, we need to change this.' "