She Cheered BLM Rage. Biden Picked Her as a Federal Prosecutor.
Murders are up 54% in Boston, fatal shootings shot up 60%, and commercial burglaries rose 62%. Now Biden wants to make the Soros DA responsible for this mess a U.S. Attorney. On her website, Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins has a list of crimes that she will not prosecute, ranging from shoplifting, to stealing anything under $250, breaking and entering a vacant property, driving with a revoked license, malicious destruction of property, threats, and drug possession with intent to distribute. Effectively these crimes have been legalized.www.jewishpress.com
