Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

She Cheered BLM Rage. Biden Picked Her as a Federal Prosecutor.

By Daniel Greenfield
The Jewish Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurders are up 54% in Boston, fatal shootings shot up 60%, and commercial burglaries rose 62%. Now Biden wants to make the Soros DA responsible for this mess a U.S. Attorney. On her website, Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins has a list of crimes that she will not prosecute, ranging from shoplifting, to stealing anything under $250, breaking and entering a vacant property, driving with a revoked license, malicious destruction of property, threats, and drug possession with intent to distribute. Effectively these crimes have been legalized.

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Erek Barron
Person
George Soros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Black People#Property Crime#Democrats#Blm#Msnbc#Survivor#Senate#Republicans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Congressman Tim Burchett Predicts Biden Administration Will Become Obama 2.0 With America’s Checkbook in Reaction to Afghanistan

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN-02) to the newsmaker line to get his reaction to Joe Biden’s abrupt decision to remove American forces from Afghanistan last week and its repercussions.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden blames Trump for exposing his career of carnage

Joe Biden’s 50-year career in Washington will forever be remembered for the images of a U.S. transport plane rumbling down the runway in Kabul as hopeless Afghan citizens cling to the landing gear. It takes decades of death and false promises to whip up that level of desperation. As harrowing...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Late-night hosts scramble to spin Biden’s Afghanistan horror show

The Democratic Party's friends in late-night television are dutifully trying to spin the Biden administration’s horror show in Afghanistan. It's no easy task. President Joe Biden delivered one of the worst presidential addresses of the past four decades this week, arguing both that he is right to withdraw the United States from Afghanistan and that his predecessor left him no choice.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
@LockerRoom

North Carolina Voters Sour On Biden and Cooper

RALEIGH — The August Civitas Poll reveals that a majority of likely North Carolina voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s performance in office. Disapproval sits at 53%, up five points from June. Seven months into his term, Mr. Biden’s approval rating is just 42%, with just one in four of those polled saying they strongly approve of his work. Twice as many North Carolinians strongly disapprove – 48%.
Manhattan, NYq957.com

Biden picks Damian Williams for top prosecutor job in Manhattan

(Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Damian Williams as the U.S. attorney for Manhattan, one of the most important prosecutor posts in the country, the Justice Department said. If Williams wins Senate confirmation, he will be the first Black man to oversee the federal prosecutor’s office in the...
Presidential Electionb969fm.com

Indiana AG joins fight against Biden border policy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana’s attorney general is joining the fight against President Biden’s policies along the southern border. Attorney General Todd Rokita yesterday joined 14 other states in suing to reinstate former President Trump’s ‘remain in Mexico’ policy. Rokita says Biden’s decision to end that policy has had a negative impact on Indiana and other states.
Montana StatePosted by
Cat Country 102.9

The Latest: Montana Senator Weighs in on Biden’s Radical BLM Nominee

Another day, another story with damaging information about Joe Biden's pick to head up the Bureau of Land Management- Tracy Stone Manning. As we've previously reported, Tracy Stone-Manning is the radical environmentalist who used to work as a senior staffer to Democrat Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT). Tester is now spending valuable political capital to get a very senior job for one of his former aides.
Congress & Courtscityxtramagazine.com

Biden Pick Had Strong Role in Marriage Equality Movement – Would Be First LGBTQ Woman on a Federal Appeals Court

President Joe Biden is continuing to nominate extraordinary candidates to the federal bench, and extraordinarily diverse candidates as well. On Thursday the White House announced President Biden’s pick to sit on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals, Vermont Supreme Court Associate Justice Beth Robinson. Robinson has a long history...

Comments / 0

Community Policy