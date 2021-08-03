Cancel
Public Safety

Three shot when gunman opens fire during shift change at Tennessee warehouse, cops say

By Bailey Aldridge
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo employees were shot Tuesday morning at a manufacturing facility in Tennessee, police say. The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. at the SmileDirectClub on Antioch Pike in Nashville, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Police said during a news conference streamed by WKRN that they believe a day...

