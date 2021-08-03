2 Arrested In Azusa After High Speed Chase Linked To Murder Case

AZUSA (CBSLA) – Two people were arrested in connection with a murder investigation following a high-speed pursuit from Fountain Valley to Azusa Tuesday morning.

A female driver and male passenger were taken into custody at gunpoint in Azusa following a pursuit involving a gold-colored Kia sedan that began sometime before 5:45 a.m. in the Fountain Valley area.

With Los Angeles and Fountain Valley police giving chase, the vehicle jumped onto the northbound 57 Freeway, transitioned to the eastbound 60 Freeway and then the northbound 71 Freeway.

The female driver hit speeds above 100 miles per hour.

The car then made its way onto the westbound 210 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets in Glendora and Azusa.

The car eventually came to a stop on Foothill Boulevard near Azusa Avenue.

With guns drawn, the female driver surrendered and was arrested, followed by the male passenger. No names were released.

California Highway Patrol confirmed to CBSLA that at least one of the occupants of the car was a suspect in a murder. No further details were confirmed.