Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Azusa, CA

2 Arrested In Azusa After High Speed Chase Linked To Murder Case

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFaST_0bGHpfYR00

AZUSA (CBSLA) – Two people were arrested in connection with a murder investigation following a high-speed pursuit from Fountain Valley to Azusa Tuesday morning.

A male passenger is arrested in Azusa, Calif., following a police chase. Aug. 3, 2021. (CBSLA)

A female driver and male passenger were taken into custody at gunpoint in Azusa following a pursuit involving a gold-colored Kia sedan that began sometime before 5:45 a.m. in the Fountain Valley area.

With Los Angeles and Fountain Valley police giving chase, the vehicle jumped onto the northbound 57 Freeway, transitioned to the eastbound 60 Freeway and then the northbound 71 Freeway.

The female driver hit speeds above 100 miles per hour.

The car then made its way onto the westbound 210 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets in Glendora and Azusa.

The car eventually came to a stop on Foothill Boulevard near Azusa Avenue.

Aug. 3, 2021. (CBSLA)

With guns drawn, the female driver surrendered and was arrested, followed by the male passenger. No names were released.

California Highway Patrol confirmed to CBSLA that at least one of the occupants of the car was a suspect in a murder. No further details were confirmed.

Comments / 6

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
69K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fountain Valley, CA
City
Azusa, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Glendora, CA
Azusa, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fountain Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#California Highway Patrol#Guns#Cbsla#Kia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Bell Gardens, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Found Dead In Bell Gardens; Probe Underway

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Bell Gardens. Police responded to a report of a structure fire just before 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of Live Oak Street. When they arrived, they discovered a woman in her sixties who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fire and cause of the victim’s death are both being investigated. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Azusa, CAPosted by
CBS LA

21-Year-Old Dylan Harmer, Of Glendora, Identified As Man Shot And Killed Wednesday By Azusa Police

GLENDORA (CBSLA) – On Saturday, the Coroner’s Office released the name of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by Azusa police in nearby Glendora after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers. The suspect was identified as Dylan Harmer, of Glendora, according to the coroner’s office. Over the scene of where a man was shot and killed by Azusa police in Glendale, Calif., on Aug. 4, 2021. (CBSLA) Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said the shooting occurred at around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday near Glendora Avenue and Route 66. The 21-year-old later died at the hospital. “Detectives have learned that officers from...
Arcadia, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Motorist Killed, Passenger Seriously Injured In Crash Triggered By Suspected DUI Driver Friday In Arcadia

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Authorities with the Arcadia Police Department said Saturday a suspected drunk driver may have triggered an accident that killed a motorist in another vehicle and seriously injured the passenger. The incident occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Las Tunas Drive. A male motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Steven Castillo of Arcadia PD. The victim’s injured passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was then rushed by paramedics to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena. “The driver and solo occupant of the second vehicle appeared uninjured, but was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” Castillo said. The driver was taken to Huntington Memorial for further evaluation. “The suspect’s vehicle was traveling east on Las Tunas Drive at a high rate of speed,” Castillo said. “The suspect lost control of the vehicle, which crossed over the raised median and collided with the victim vehicle, in a head-on type collision.” Arcadia police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 626-574-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
La Habra, CAPosted by
CBS LA

A Suspect Is Dead And An Officer In Critical But Stable Condition After Friday Shootout In Front Of La Habra Police Station

LA HABRA (CBSLA) – A large crime scene surrounded the La Habra Police Station Friday night on North Euclid Street after a shooting that took place right outside the front door claimed the life of one suspect and sent a male officer, now in critical, but stable condition, to UCI Medical Center. According to a press release from the La Habra Police Department, officers responded at approximately 7:04 p.m. to the front entrance of the police station at 150 N. Euclid St. regarding a disturbance call. When police arrived, an officer involved shooting occurred, the statement said, and one officer was struck...
La Habra, CAPosted by
CBS LA

La Habra Shooting That Left Suspect Dead, Officer Wounded, Sparked By Road Rage

LA HABRA (CBSLA) – A suspect is dead and an officer is in critical, but stable condition after a shooting Friday night directly outside the La Habra Police Department that was initially sparked by an earlier road rage incident. Neighbors captured some of the aftermath of the gun battle. “We didn’t hear any yelling or anything before that. Just out of nowhere, watching a movie and ‘clack, clack, clack,’ and we’re like, ‘Fireworks,’ because nothing really happens here,” said Isabel Gonzales, who added that she then quickly realized it was gunfire she heard. “They got ready to disarm the guy laying on the...
La Habra, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA Habra Police Officer Shot Outside Police Station In Critical But Stable Condition, Suspect Involved Deceased

LA HABRA (CBSLA) – A large crime scene surrounded the La Habra Police Station Friday night on North Euclid Street after a shooting that took place right outside the front door claimed the life of one suspect and sent an officer to UCI Medical Center in unknown condition. According to a press release from the La Habra Police Department, officers responded at approximately 7:04 p.m. to the front entrance of the police station at 150 N. Euclid St. regarding a disturbance call. When police arrived, an officer involved shooting occurred, the statement said, and one officer was struck and transported to a...
Posted by
CBS LA

LAPD Says Pair of Exotic Birds Stolen From Canoga Park Business

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday that they were searching for two suspects that stole a pair of exotic birds from a business in the Canoga Park area. Abbey, a Major Mitchell’s cockatoo, stolen from the Conga Park business. The suspects broke into the business, located in the 21700 block of Sherman Way, by removing a glass door in an alleyway at the rear of the building at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement by LAPD. Paco, a yellow-naped Amazonian parrot, was one of the birds stolen. A Major Mitchell’s cockatoo named Abbey was stolen,...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Struck And Killed By Vehicle Saturday Morning In Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Santa Monica. The fatal collision occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Ashland Avenue. Paramedics transported the female victim to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. The SMPD’s Traffic Division asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 310-458-8993 or the department’s Watch Commander at 310-458-8427. At approximately 2:30am this morning, #SantaMonica Police Department officers assigned to the Major Accident Response Team (MART) responded to a fatal traffic collision involving a solo vehicle and a pedestrian near Main and Ashland.  Press Release: https://t.co/VThFFSJjif pic.twitter.com/kJwZGWOM8Z — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) August 7, 2021 (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Glendale, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Five Arrested After Wild Pursuit Ends With Car Crashing Into Pole, Flipping Over

ECHO PARK (CBSLA) – Five people were taken into custody Thursday after a pursuit suspect struck a utility pole and flipped over on a street in Silver Lake. Glendale police officers began pursuing the silver-colored sedan in the Glendale area after attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects led police on a high-speed pursuit through the Atwater Village and Echo Park areas before losing control during a left turn and violently striking a utility pole, knocking down live power lines near Berkeley Avenue and Allesandro Street at about 5:25 p.m. The car rolled over onto its roof and five occupants crawled out, surrendering to police shortly afterward. No one was said to be injured in the crash. (© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Two Police Officers Injured In Canoga Park Crash

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured Friday in a multi-vehicle crash in Canoga Park. The crash was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Roscoe Boulevard and De Soto Avenue, according to Officer Jeffrey Lee of the LAPD Media Relations Division. It was not immediately disclosed how many vehicles were involved. Two officers were taken to a hospital with minor injures. Two other people were evaluated at the scene, but declined medical transport. The cause of the crash was under investigation. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Marina Del Rey, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Mother, Child Hurt In Marina Del Rey Hit-And-Run; Suspect Caught

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver was arrested for hitting and injuring a mother and her child, who was riding in a stroller, in Marina Del Rey Friday morning, and then trying to flee the scene. Aug. 6, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred at 8:42 a.m. at Speedway and Galleon Street. According to Los Angeles police, the car struck the two and then tried to speed away, but crashed. The woman and child were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The suspect was arrested. The driver’s gender and name were not immediately confirmed. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. The exact circumstances of the wreck are under investigation.
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Caught On Camera: Armed 13-Year-Old Boy Shot, Wounded By Police In Standoff In San Bernardino Cemetery

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon after allegedly pointing a gun at police during a standoff in a cemetery in San Bernardino. According to San Bernardino police, the situation began a little before 2 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the Pioneer Memorial Cemetery, located at 211 E. 9th St., on a 911 call from the boy falsely claiming he had just killed three people. During the 911 call, dispatchers heard the boy fire multiple shots. He also told dispatchers, “if they don’t kill me, I’ll have to kill them,” supposedly referring to the responding...
Acton, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Firefighters Extinguish 5-Acre Brush Fire In Acton

ACTON (CBSLA) –It took Los Angeles County firefighters about 30 minutes Saturday to put out a brush fire in Acton that started in a pair of big rig cargo trailers being used for storage. The fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. at East Carson Mesa Road and North Rough Road and reported as a quarter-acre brusher that later grew to nearly 3 acres before forward progress was stopped about 6 p.m., according to an L.A. County Fire Department dispatcher. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Police Respond To Shooting In Northridge Apartment Complex

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A suspect is on the run after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident at a Northridge apartment complex Friday just after 3:15 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue on the east side of the apartment complex, according to Officer Jeffrey Lee of the LAPD’s Media Relations Division. Officials at the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that paramedics were sent to the scene to treat one patient, though they provided no other details about the victims condition. LAPD officers established a perimeter and were searching for the shooter as of about 4:30 p.m. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Homeless Man Killed In Late Night Shooting On Long Beach Jetty; Gunman At Large

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 43-year-old homeless man was found dead from a gunshot wound on a jetty in Long Beach late Thursday night. Minutes before midnight, Long Beach police responded to a shooting at the Riviera Point Jetty in the 700 block of East Shoreline Drive, near Alamitos Beach. They discovered the victim on the jetty with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released. Long Beach police Lt. Brando Deis told CBSLA in an email that it is unclear if the victim had been fishing at the time of the shooting. There was no word on a motive or what circumstances lead up to the killing. It’s unclear if the shooting was captured on security cameras. No suspect description has been released. Anyone with information should call detectives at 562-570-7244.
Posted by
CBS LA

Shots Fired By LAPD Officers In North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An officer-involved shooting occurred in North Hollywood Friday morning. Aug. 6, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting took place at at 8:30 a.m. in the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Vanowen Street. It’s unclear if anyone was struck. There was no immediate word of any injuries to officers. The circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed.
Culver City, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Teen Girl Attacked, Knocked Unconscious While Jogging In Culver City

CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Authorities have released surveillance video of a bicyclist who assaulted a teen girl while she was jogging in Culver City last week. Surveillance video of a suspect who attacked a teen jogger in Culver City, Calif., on July 30, 2021. (Culver City PD) The attack occurred at about 10 a.m. on July 30 in the area of National Boulevard and Wesley Street. According to Culver City police, a 17-year-old girl was jogging when a bicyclist followed behind her with a hand in his pants, possibly committing a lewd act. When she tried to run away, he knocked her over the...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Long Beach Police Arrest Felon Suspected Of Human Trafficking, Antonio Lettmen

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 23-year-old felon suspected of sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl and kidnapping her infant child was arrested, Long Beach police announced Wednesday. Long Beach Police Department officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Hill Street on reports of a dispute. The officers spoke to the 17-year-old girl “who they believed was a victim of human trafficking” and determined that Antonio Lettmen of Los Angeles had taken her child and demanded a ransom. LBPD Night Vice Investigation Unit personnel investigated the matter and were able to recover the child, according...
Azusa, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Shot To Death By Azusa Police In Glendora

GLENDORA (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed by Azusa police officers early Wednesday morning on a street in the neighboring city of Glendora. Aug. 4, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at 1:09 a.m. at Glendora Avenue and Route 66, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he died. He was not identified. The circumstances of the shooting were unknown. It’s unclear if the suspect was armed or returned fire. The sheriff’s department was assisting Azusa police with the investigation.

Comments / 6

Community Policy