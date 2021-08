HILL CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says that one person was killed in a crash in Graham County on Monday. According to the report, a 2005 Cobalt driven by 35-year-old Cody J. Johnson of Hays was traveling southbound on U.S. 283, north of Hill City, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a northbound semi-truck and came to rest in the west ditch.