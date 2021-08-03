Open World Fantasy RPG The Wayward Realms Briefly Showcased; Made by Ex Elder Scrolls Developers
Independent developer OnceLost Games pulled the veil off The Wayward Realms, their debut game, an open world fantasy RPG. The studio, founded in 2019 by former Elder Scrolls Arena and Elder Scrolls Daggerfall developers Ted Peterson and Julian LeFay, is aiming to create a title where choice, consequence, scope, and role-playing will be experienced like never before in a realistically-scaled open world in a new class of game: The Grand RPG. The Wayward Realms will take advantage of both procedural generation and a virtual Game Master to keep things interesting for the players.wccftech.com
