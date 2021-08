ST. CLOUD — The summer is quickly coming to an end but there is still lots of entertaining things to see an do yet around central Minnesota. Watch some young talented musicians perform at the School of Rock, hear the St. Cloud Municipal Band play at Barden Park, travel to Cold Spring to see The Wizard of Oz, enjoy a Roy Orbison Tribute show at Pioneer Place, and catch the last few remaining Music in the Gardens concerts. Read more in The Weekender!