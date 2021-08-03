8-3-21 high speed chase

A 21 year old Fond du Lac man is in custody following a high speed chase. It started at 1:35am Tuesday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speed violation on Hwy 26 near Hwy 23 in the Village of Rosendale. The chase continued for approximately three miles before the vehicle pulled over. All of the occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident. Assisting with the pursuit were Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. The driver was identified as a 21-year old male from Fond du Lac. He is being cited for speeding and is being criminally charged with eluding and possession of THC (marijuana). The four passengers were released from the scene. There were no injuries or property damage as a result of the pursuit.