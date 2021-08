On Monday, July 26, 2021, Connie DeKemper joined Yavapai County as the new Finance Director. She replaced Lars Johnson who left to pursue other opportunities. Mrs. DeKemper recently moved to Yavapai County from Sun Prairie Wisconsin where she was the Director of Administrative Services for the City of Sun Prairie. She was previously the City Treasurer and Finance Director for the City of Milton Wisconsin. She has a Baccalaureate in Mathematics with an emphasis in statistics from LaCrosse Wisconsin and a post Baccalaureate in Accounting from Arizona State University and passed the CPA Examination in May of 2002.