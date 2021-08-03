Cancel
Famous Amos Just Announced 3 Fancy New Flavors

By Molly Harris
Mashed
 3 days ago
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is just around the corner, and one brand is giving its fans not one, but three ways to celebrate. Famous Amos, the mini chocolate chip cookie company you know and love, is releasing three all new cookies perfectly timed for the occasion. But these are not simple spins on the classic. The new Famous Amos flavors include inspiration and ingredients from around the world, according to a press release received by Mashed.

www.mashed.com

#Chocolate Chip Cookie#White Chocolate#Chocolate Chips#Belgian Chocolate#Food Drink#Distinctive Brands#Philippine
