Malden, MA

HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders Celebrates New Food Truck

The City of Malden (Official)
The City of Malden (Official)
 6 days ago
Last week Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders joined Malden Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy, Mayor Gary Christenson, State Senator Jason Lewis, State Representative Steve Ultrino, Department of Transitional Assistant Secretary Amy Kershaw, DESE Director of Office for Food and Nutrition Programs Rob Leshin, and School Committee members Adam Weldai and Michelle Luong at Coytemore Lea Park to celebrate the district’s new Food Truck. Secretary Sudders met with local children as they visited the truck for lunch.

www.cityofmalden.org

Local News, Information Articles, Stories & Announcements.

 https://www.cityofmalden.org/
