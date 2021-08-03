HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders Celebrates New Food Truck

In collaboration with Eliot Community Human Services (Eliot CHS), the City of Malden and the Malden Police Department have initiated a Community Clinician Integration Program. This effort was led by City Councillor Peg Crowe who partnered with Eliot CHS to secure two separate grants: the Melrose Wakefield Healthcare Community Health Initiative Grant and the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. The funding provides mental health and crisis intervention training as well as a licensed clinician who is integrated within the Police Department and assisting officers.