Almost an hour and a half into 2021 NBA Free agency, the Milwaukee Bucks received the news that an entire fanbase had been holding their breath for. First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Bobby Portis will be returning to the Bucks on a two-year deal worth $9 million. Just as his initial deal with Milwaukee last season had, the second year of this contract will be a player option. After he played a crucial part in their title run this past season, the Bucks will be delighted to bring back the 26-year-old to defend their title.