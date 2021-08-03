Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Saint Louis, IL

SIUE East St. Louis Center For Performing Arts Closes Its Summer Session To Thunderous Applause

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE - In tribute to such legends as Katherine Dunham and Miles Davis, and in honor of such celebrities as Darius Miles and Eugene B. Redmond, the East St. Louis Senior High School auditorium stage became the platform on which “The City of Champions” was celebrated and revered through song, dance and musical instrumentation. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center (ESLC) for the Performing Arts brought its summer session to a close Friday, July Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Edwardsville, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Miles
Person
Miles Davis
Person
Katherine Dunham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Siue#Eslc#The Performing Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gateway Arch Park Foundation to Host Free, Virtual Blues at the Arch Concert Series Fridays in August

ST. LOUIS —Grab your dancin’ shoes, St. Louis, and join Gateway Arch Park Foundation for its sixth annual Blues at the Arch concert series, presented by Emerson, every Friday in August! Featuring new virtual performances each week, this popular end-of-summer celebration pays tribute to St. Louis’ storied blues history while showcasing the talents of hometown and national artists. Produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation in partnership with the National Blues Museum and the Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Artist Bailey's Sterling Silver Metal Work, Collinsville Artist Wallace, Others Featured In Edwardsville Arts Fair

EDWARDSVILLE - Alton artist David Bailey's sterling silver metal work is entered in the upcoming Edwardsville Arts Fair and will be displayed at Edwardsville City Park on Sept. 24-26. Artist: David Bailey Location: Alton Artist Statement : "Sterling Silver is the metal I have been using for over 30 years to create my jewelry. Using the tools of the silversmith trade to manipulate Sterling Silver into an elegant and pleasing shape that I have seen in my mind's eye is a thrilling process." Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Show Me Series' Golden Ticket Qualifier Returns To St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Golden Ticket qualifier for the World Food Championships’ Show Me Series returns Tuesday, August 24 th at Boathouse at Forest Park. Local chefs will compete in the burger or bacon category, displaying their culinary skills to for a chance to advance to the 2021 World Food Championships. The Show Me Series’ Burger and Bacon Blitz will feature five talented cooks featuring, Adam Pritchett (Hi Pointe Drive-In), Jack Mac Murray (Old Hickory Golf Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Marching Warriors Drum Majors Honored

GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Marching Warriors were well represented at the Smith Walbridge Drum Major Clinic, held in July at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. GCHS has three drum majors that participated in the six-day clinic: seniors Jonas Etchison and Ethan Tarnovsky and junior Triskaya Augustin . “We are so proud of our GCHS Marching Warriors Drum Majors! They have put in countless hours this summer refining their conducting skills through working Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Missouri History Museum Exhibit Finds New Home Alongside Endangered Species Work At The National Great Rivers Museum

ALTON – The Missouri History Museum’s Mighty Mississippi exhibit will get a second life at the National Great Rivers Museum in a collaboration that brings awareness to local endangered species research. The Mighty Mississippi was a comprehensive, immersive exhibit that was on display at the Missouri History Museum from November 2019 through June 2021. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic coinciding with this timeframe resulted in fewer people being able to enjoy this exhibit tha Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

The 1st Annual EDUrain Rock Your Alma Mater Bar Crawl

ST. LOUIS - On Saturday, August 14, 2021, EDUrain is hosting a bar crawl, "Rock Your Alma Mater Bar Crawl ''. There will be 6 bars in the Grove: Just John’s, Rehab, Sanctuaria, Handlebar, Taha’s Twisted Tiki, and Tropical Liqueurs. This college themed event encourages people to wear hats and/or shirts from their former college or high school as we raise money for the future generations of our Alma Maters while having a good time. Ticket sales include bar passport for drink specials Continue Reading
LotteryPosted by
RiverBender.com

Area Person Snares $8.9 Million From Illinois Lotto Game Ticket Buy At Cottage Hills Bar And Grill

COTTAGE HILLS - The Illinois Lotto game draw on the night of Saturday, July 31, 2021, is one lucky winner the Cottage Hills Bar and Grill will never forget. The bar and grill, located at 132 N. MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills, sold a winning $8.9 million Lotto game jackpot ticket for the Saturday night draw. While the winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize, the Cottage Hills Bar and Grill are aware that the winner is a regular customer who has been a patron of their establishment Continue Reading
East Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gravemann Studio, a Legacy Photography Studio Marks 45th Year In Business, Captures New Generations Of Seniors

EAST ALTON - In over 45 years of professional photography, Kevin Gravemann has seen generations of high school seniors in front of his camera lens. Gravemann has photographed youth who would become future civic leaders, health care practitioners, politicians, judges and engineers. The Gravemann name has been synonymous with Master Photography since its inception in 1955, when Ralph Gravemann started the studio. Although technology has advanced, the thing that remains consistent is what goes into Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Cool Off With Epic Ice Cream Week Aug. 9 - 13

ALTON - Cool off during the dog days of summer during the Great Rivers & Routes Epic Ice Cream Week Aug. 9 – 13. Eighteen locally owned and operated ice cream shops from LItchfield to Collinsville, Carrollton to Granite City and all points in between are showcasing their best and coolest treats during this five day ice cream focused event. Sample a wide variety of cool treats available throughout the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois including a peach glacier featuring Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Sababa Is Back!  The Jewish Arts & Culture Festival For Everyone!

ST. LOUIS - The J is proud to announce that Sababa , St. Louis’ premier Jewish Arts & Culture Festival, will be held outdoors on October 10, 2021 on the grounds of the J’s Staenberg Family Complex (Creve Coeur). A partnership between the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and the J, Sababa will showcase the vibrancy of contemporary Jewish culture. Sababa 2021 is free and open to all, regardless of age or faith. The festival will feature visual art exhibitors, culinary experiences, Continue Reading
Jerseyville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Jerseyville City Center Week Celebration

JERSEYVILLE - The Historic Jerseyville City Center is one of our region’s hottest destinations, boasting delicious places to eat and drink, live entertainment and wonderful things for the family to do. These historic 28 blocks have so much to offer, history in an abundance, walkability, shopping at some of the cutest boutiques, and numerous public spaces and parks to gather and play. We also want to mention the business assets that cover Jerseyville, and are the fabric that make this Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy